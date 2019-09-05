|
|
Lois Bastl
Died September 1, 2019 aged 93. Beloved mom, wife, sister, aunt, and friend. Preceded in death by her dear husband, Ferdinand. She dedicated her life to us: her two sons, Jeffrey (Alicia) and Timothy; older sister, Gladys Bovee and brother-in-law Warren Bovee (deceased) and their children: Priscilla (Roy), Christopher (Mary), David (Marianne), Gregory (deceased), John, and Paul (Maria). She was born in Milwaukee, Wis. on April 20, 1926. As a young woman she was an excellent student, a good baseball player in an era when girls weren't as involved in sports as today, and an adventurer, traveling all around the U.S. and spending a winter in Phoenix, Ariz. A Milwaukee firm where she worked sent her to Stamford, Conn. for a few years to start up a new office there. On February 15, 1958 she married our dad, and they lived happily until his death in 2005. She stayed with us as long as she could, persisting in enriching and encouraging us with her smile and steadfast cheerfulness in spite of declining health, the loss of her husband and friends her own age, and decades of interminable and wearisome humor from her lovely sons. She had an admirable disposition, and we miss her terribly. Though her last years and particularly her last days were a challenge for her, she enjoyed to the end being taken out to restaurants and for drives around the area, making delightful and memorable comments about everything she saw. She loved to sit on her front porch by her tall old trees, and we often sat with her. When we were younger she would hand us copies of great books. She loved animals, in particular the common ones we see everyday. The meaning and effect she had on our lives is lasting and immeasurable. She is – "Unforgettable, in every way, and forevermore, that's how you'll stay."
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday September 6, 2019 at North Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Emil Gretarsson officiating. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 5, 2019