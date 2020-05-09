Lois Connell Ryland
Lois Connell Ryland, 96, of Sebring, OH, died at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Crandall Medical Center, Sebring, OH. She was born on May 14, 1923 in Banksville, PA, and resided in Sebring for the past 21 years, after living in Massillon, OH and McMurray, PA.
Mrs. Ryland was born and lived her early life in Banksville, PA, and attended and was graduated from Dormont High School. She worked for Union Trust Company (later Mellon National Bank and Trust Company), where she began as a page and was later promoted to secretary and teller. She was active in the lives of many children as a Cub Scout leader. As a member of Massillon United Methodist Church, she served in many capacities, but those that she valued most were as a life-long Sunday school teacher (elementary through adult students), and as the Superintendent of Sunday School. She was a member of Sebring United Methodist Church in recent years. Mrs. Ryland enjoyed needlework, crocheting, knitting; and reading, especially religious materials. She enjoyed music, played the piano, and was a self-taught guitarist.
Lois is survived by her sons: James Ryland of Bloomington, IL, William Ryland of North Charleston, SC, and Mark Ryland of Stow, OH; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; and three nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her husband, James J. Ryland; her parents, James Connell and Luna (Herrington) Connell; a brother, James Connell and a sister, Eleanor Bailey.
Given the dangers of travel and gathering in this time of COVID-19, the family will forgo calling hours and a traditional funeral. At a later, safer time, family and friends will be notified with details of a Celebration of Remembrance and Sharing. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Copeland Life Care, 800 South 15th St., Sebring Ohio 44672 or Sebring United Methodist Church, 126 W. Indiana Avenue, Sebring, OH 44672. You are invited to view Lois's tribute wall, offer condolences and share
memories at: www.sharerfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are by the
Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home, 330-823-2159
Published in The Repository on May 9, 2020.