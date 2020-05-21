Lois G. (Sandy) Pinhard



84, passed away at her home on May 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. There are not enough words to express the love, commitment and dedication in one woman, Lois Pinhard. She was simply the greatest person all around, in every title she possessed. Her family will miss her dearly and daily, for all of their lives ongoing. Forever smiling with a warm heart of all the wonderful, unforgettable memories of unconditional love, fits of laughter and always cherishing family.



Lois is survived by her son, Rick Pinhard and wife Shelly; son, Kevin Pinhard and wife, Tami; and daughter, Tami Reiss and husband, Rick Reiss II; granddaughters, Erin Bookman and husband Gary, Asleigh Reiss, Rachel Pinhard, Jennifer Southworth, Marleanna Pinhard, Madalynn Pinhard; grandson, Rick Reiss III and wife Brittany; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Debbie Wymer and husband, Phil; sisters-in-law, Sarah Pinhard and Linda Sandy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nelson and Glenna (Boyer) Sandy; loving husband, Richard K. Pinhard and brother, Nelson "Roger" Sandy.



In keeping with her wishes, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Reedurban Presbyterian Church, 1145 Perry Dr NW, Canton, OH 44708.



Paquelet Funeral Home



330-833-3222



