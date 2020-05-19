Lois "Jean" Heck
1928 - 2020
Lois "Jean" Heck

Age 92 of Lake Placid, Fla. passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born January 4, 1928, in Massillon, the daughter of the late Margaret (Leonard) and James Baumgardner. Jean retired from The Credit Bureau of Massillon after 40 years of service.

Jean is survived by her long time companion, Ron Markowsky; her children, Ron (Jodi) Heck, Randy (Sherie) Heck, Rory (Julie) Heck, Susan (William Kish) Ullum; fourteen grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James; and her brother, James Baumgardner.

Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Raymond Paul celebrant. Calling hours will be held at the church prior to the Mass beginning at 10 a.m. Please practice social distancing and masks are preferred. Burial to follow the service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248

Published in The Repository on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
MAY
22
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
May 18, 2020
Stan Crofut
