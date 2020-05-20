Lois "Jean" Heck
Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Raymond Paul celebrant. Calling hours will be held at the church prior to the Mass beginning at 10 a.m. Please practice social distancing and masks are preferred. Burial to follow the service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Condolences to the family may be made at
www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and
Crematory 330-833-3248
Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Raymond Paul celebrant. Calling hours will be held at the church prior to the Mass beginning at 10 a.m. Please practice social distancing and masks are preferred. Burial to follow the service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Condolences to the family may be made at
www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and
Crematory 330-833-3248
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 20, 2020.