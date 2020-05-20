Lois "Jean" Heck
Lois "Jean" Heck

Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Raymond Paul celebrant. Calling hours will be held at the church prior to the Mass beginning at 10 a.m. Please practice social distancing and masks are preferred. Burial to follow the service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Condolences to the family may be made at

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and

Crematory 330-833-3248

Published in The Repository on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
MAY
22
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Heitger Funeral Services
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
