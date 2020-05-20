Lois "Jean" HeckMemorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Raymond Paul celebrant. Calling hours will be held at the church prior to the Mass beginning at 10 a.m. Please practice social distancing and masks are preferred. Burial to follow the service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Condolences to the family may be made atHeitger Funeral Home andCrematory 330-833-3248