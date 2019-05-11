Home

Lois I. Kovach

89 of Carrollton, died early Thursday morning May 9, 2019, at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat. Born December 31, 1929, in Carrollton, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Bessie Myers Hewitt. Lois retired in 1998 after 35 years at PCC

Airfoils in Minerva. She was a

member of the First Presbyterian Church in Carrollton.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Lila

Kovach of Carrollton; and one grandson, Travis Kovach of Kent. In addition to her family Lois loved fishing in Canada, and her trips to Las Vegas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; and grandson, Yogi; along with one brother and one sister.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Dodds Funeral Home at Carrollton, with Rev. Dr. Mike Doak officiating. Burial will follow in the Westview Cemetery at Carrollton. Visitation will be Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations in Lois' name may be made to the Carroll Golden Age Retreat, 2202 Kensington Road, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.

Published in The Repository on May 11, 2019
