Lois J. Campbell
99, passed away on June 13, 2020. She was born on March 12, 1921. She was a woman of faith and attended Westminster Community Church for 70 years. She enjoyed crocheting and sewing, designing many of her clothes. Her greatest enjoyment was golfing. She was a member of Meadowlake Golf Club. Lois played 18 holes six time a week walking the course up until she was 91 years old. During all her years of golfing she had four holes in one. She was 94 years old the last time she golfed and she shot a 97 for 18 holes. She loved golf but her greatest love was for her family.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Richard Campbell; and son Donald Campbell. Lois is survived by her loving family, son Raymond (Connee) Campbell; daughter Judy (Mark) Berens; nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside Services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The family would like to express their grateful appreciation to the staff at The Inn at Belden Village for their loving and faithful care the past four and a half years. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jun. 16, 2020.