Lois J. Campbell
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois J. Campbell

99, passed away on June 13, 2020. She was born on March 12, 1921. She was a woman of faith and attended Westminster Community Church for 70 years. She enjoyed crocheting and sewing, designing many of her clothes. Her greatest enjoyment was golfing. She was a member of Meadowlake Golf Club. Lois played 18 holes six time a week walking the course up until she was 91 years old. During all her years of golfing she had four holes in one. She was 94 years old the last time she golfed and she shot a 97 for 18 holes. She loved golf but her greatest love was for her family.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Richard Campbell; and son Donald Campbell. Lois is survived by her loving family, son Raymond (Connee) Campbell; daughter Judy (Mark) Berens; nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Graveside Services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The family would like to express their grateful appreciation to the staff at The Inn at Belden Village for their loving and faithful care the past four and a half years. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunset Hills Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved