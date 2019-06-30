|
Lois J. Fellows
"Together Again"
73, of Massillon, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was born June 16, 1946, in Birmingham, England, to the late Stanford and Florence Swarts. Lois enjoyed dancing and loved the Cleveland Indians. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Alan Fellows; son, Keith Fellows; niece, Corina Swarts.
Lois is survived by her sons, Jim (Kim) Fellows and Scott (Diane) Fellows; grandchildren, Ashley and Matt Fellows; siblings: Pat (Don) Kehl, Shirley (Gary) Garner and Marilyn Seich; brothers, Tom Swarts and Bob (Patty) Swarts.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A private inurnment will take place in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Akron Children Hospital C/O Cancer Ward, One Perkins Square, Akron, Ohio 44308. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 30, 2019