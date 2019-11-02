|
Lois J. Fetters
91, of Groton, CT., formerly of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. She was born on March 8, 1928, in Navarre, Ohio, the daughter of Ellsworth B. and Goldie B. (Trussell) Small. Lois was married to Charles A. Fetters and on November 9, 1946, they would have celebrated 74 years of marriage. He survives her.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her sons, Charles M. Fetters, of Uncasville, and Donald Fetters, of Ohio; six grandchildren, and several great grandchildren.
Per Lois's wishes there will be no services at this time. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London assisted the family with the arrangements. Please visit: www.byles.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 2, 2019