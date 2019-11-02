Home

POWERED BY

Services
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Resources
More Obituaries for LOIS FETTERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOIS J. FETTERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOIS J. FETTERS Obituary
Lois J. Fetters

91, of Groton, CT., formerly of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. She was born on March 8, 1928, in Navarre, Ohio, the daughter of Ellsworth B. and Goldie B. (Trussell) Small. Lois was married to Charles A. Fetters and on November 9, 1946, they would have celebrated 74 years of marriage. He survives her.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her sons, Charles M. Fetters, of Uncasville, and Donald Fetters, of Ohio; six grandchildren, and several great grandchildren.

Per Lois's wishes there will be no services at this time. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London assisted the family with the arrangements. Please visit: www.byles.com to sign the guestbook.

Byles Memorial Home,

860-442-0343
Published in The Repository on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -