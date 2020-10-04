Lois L. McFarlandage 79, passed away on Oct. 2, 2020. She was born on June 18, 1941, to the late Walter and Ona Evans. She was also preceded in death by son Dennis and daughter Donna McFarland. She is survived by her husband of 59 years Walt McFarland; sons, Dan and Donald (Molly) McFarland; daughter, Diane (Todd) Cutter; 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.Memorial gathering will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8th, 2020, at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home in Massillon. Friends and family will be received at the McKinley Eagles following the gathering. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also strongly encouraged. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.Paquelet Funeral Home330-833-3222