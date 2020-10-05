1/
Lois L. McFarland
Lois L. McFarland

Memorial gathering will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8th, 2020, at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home in Massillon. Friends and family will be received at the McKinley Eagles following the gathering. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also strongly encouraged. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

www.paquelet.com

Published in The Repository on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
