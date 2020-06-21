Lois L. Smyser
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois L. Smyser

91, of Canton went home to be with the Lord March 14, 2020. Born in Canton, Ohio on December 5, 1928 to the late Curtis and Carrie (nee Slates) Baxter. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a member of Legacy O.E.S.

Preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Richard and three brothers. She is survived by her sons, Richard (Lois) of Marshallville, Ohio and Charles of Canton; daughter, Libby (Mike) Burcham of Geneva, Illinois; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Legacy O.E.S will conduct a service at 4 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Craftsman's Park 4450 Rex Lake Dr, New Franklin, OH 44319 followed by a memorial service with Rev. Jill McGregory officiating. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smyser family. Messages and memories of Lois can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.

Schlup Pucak, 330-745-3131

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Service
04:00 PM
Craftsman's Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved