Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Lois's life story with friends and family

Share Lois's life story with friends and family





91, of Canton went home to be with the Lord March 14, 2020. Born in Canton, Ohio on December 5, 1928 to the late Curtis and Carrie (nee Slates) Baxter. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a member of Legacy O.E.S.



Preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Richard and three brothers. She is survived by her sons, Richard (Lois) of Marshallville, Ohio and Charles of Canton; daughter, Libby (Mike) Burcham of Geneva, Illinois; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.



Legacy O.E.S will conduct a service at 4 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Craftsman's Park 4450 Rex Lake Dr, New Franklin, OH 44319 followed by a memorial service with Rev. Jill McGregory officiating. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smyser family. Messages and memories of Lois can be shared at



Schlup Pucak, 330-745-3131

Lois L. Smyser91, of Canton went home to be with the Lord March 14, 2020. Born in Canton, Ohio on December 5, 1928 to the late Curtis and Carrie (nee Slates) Baxter. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a member of Legacy O.E.S.Preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Richard and three brothers. She is survived by her sons, Richard (Lois) of Marshallville, Ohio and Charles of Canton; daughter, Libby (Mike) Burcham of Geneva, Illinois; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.Legacy O.E.S will conduct a service at 4 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Craftsman's Park 4450 Rex Lake Dr, New Franklin, OH 44319 followed by a memorial service with Rev. Jill McGregory officiating. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smyser family. Messages and memories of Lois can be shared at schluppucakfh.com Schlup Pucak, 330-745-3131

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store