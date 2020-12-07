Lois L. Tracy
90, of Massillon, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Lois was born on December 23, 1929, in Massillon, the daughter of the late John and Lucille (Schuhriemen) Pahlau. She was a lifelong resident of Massillon. She worked as a medical staff secretary at Massillon Community Hospital and retired after 30 years of service. Following her retirement, she volunteered her time at the hospital. She and her late husband, Robert, were avid campers. Lois was also a former member of Christ Lutheran Church.
Along with her parents, and husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by her son, Mark Tracy, and her brother, James Pahlau. She is survived by her son, Michael D. (Lisa) Tracy; grandchildren, Erin (Chris) Long, and Dylan (Elizabeth) Tracy; and 2 great-grandchildren, Carter Long and William Tracy.
A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com
