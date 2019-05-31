Lois M. Engle 1926-2019



Age 92, of East Greenville passed away on May 29, 2019. She was born in Massillon on December 21, 1926; a daughter of the late L.G. and Nellie Duvall. She was a 1944 graduate of Washington High School. After graduation, she was employed by Ecko Products for a brief time. She married Leo Engle in 1948 and they shared 57 years together before his death in 2005. In later years, she volunteered at Massillon Community Hospital. Her family was the most important thing to her including her many pets she loved through the years.



Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo; and sister, Norma Daily. She is survived by daughter, Sharon and son, Dennis, both of East Greenville.



Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Massillon, with Pastor Katie Jacobs officiating. Calling hours will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Monday also in the church prior to the service. Final resting place will be in the East Greenville Cemetery. Messages of condolence and support may be made at www.paquelet.com



Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home



330-833-4839 Published in The Repository on May 31, 2019