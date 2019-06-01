Home

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Massillon
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Massillon
Lois M. Engle

Lois M. Engle Obituary
Lois M. Engle

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Massillon, with Pastor Katie Jacobs officiating. Calling hours will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Monday also in the church prior to the service. Final resting place will be in the East Greenville Cemetery. Donations in Lois' memory can be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church - 4275 Lincoln Way West, Massillon, OH 44646 Messages of condolence and support may be made at www.paquelet.com

Published in The Repository on June 1, 2019
