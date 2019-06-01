|
|
|
Lois M. Engle
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Massillon, with Pastor Katie Jacobs officiating. Calling hours will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Monday also in the church prior to the service. Final resting place will be in the East Greenville Cemetery. Donations in Lois' memory can be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church - 4275 Lincoln Way West, Massillon, OH 44646 Messages of condolence and support may be made at www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on June 1, 2019
