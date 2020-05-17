Lois M. Klinok



formerly of Canton, Ohio and Eugene, Oregon passed away at the age of 91 on May 11, 2020 in Endicott, NY. She was born in Canton as the youngest child of Charles and Edith Colby.



She was pre-deceased by five of her six siblings: Arlene Colby, Carl Colby, Omer Colby, Russell Colby, Mary Colby Snyder. She was also pre-deceased by her three husbands, Ralph Byers, Alex Trebick and Charles Klinok and grandson, Christopher Corwin. She is survived by her brother Robert Colby of Canton, OH; children, Judith Corwin of Endwell, NY, Deborah (Paul) Mueller of McFarland, WI, Richard (Angela Carraway) of Eugene, OR and Mikel Trebick of Eugene, OR; grandchildren, Casey, Dan, Emily, Katie, Calista, Nick, Kristin and Beth; seventeen great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and their children.



Lois is a graduate of McKinley High School and a retired employee of Fisher Foods of Canton, Ohio. Upon retirement she moved to Eugene, OR to be near members of her family. Lois loved being a member of the Senior Center there, dancing with the Circle 8 Square Dancing Club, loved sparkly jewelry, made the best Christmas cookies ever and was an avid University of Oregon Ducks football fan. She enjoyed organizing good times and was the life of the party. Lois was a strong, independent woman who always looked to the future in a positive way. Lois's family would like to thank the staff of Ideal Senior Living Center for the care and support that was shown during her stay, especially those of Daffodil Court.



Private celebrations of Lois's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being made through Allen Memorial Home, Endicott, NY.



Allen, 607-754-0110



