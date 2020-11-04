1/1
Lois Mae Whitehurst
Lois Mae Whitehurst

went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 26, 2020, her 91st birthday. Born in Akron, Ohio to the late Isaiah and Viola Whitehurst, Lois graduated from McKinley High School in 1947. She then attended Fenn College, later known as Cleveland State University, before enlisting in the United States Navy in October, 1951. The Navy planted the seeds for racial integration during World War II and trained a generation of outstanding African American officers and enlisted personnel who provided critical leadership and expertise during the Cold War. Lois was among those leaders. Not only was she the only African American of her class, but her leadership qualities were quickly recognized by her commanding officer. The inside cover of her Naval Class Yearbook contains a picture of Lois leading her class during a march. Upon completing her military service, Lois relocated to Washington, D.C. and was employed with the Federal Government in the Office of Personnel Management for 30 years. After retirement, Lois returned to Canton to care for her father.

Lois was a serious golfer and was a member of a traveling golf league in D.C. She also spent time creating beautiful needlepoint crafts which graced the walls of her home. Lois was also a lover of historical literature. Her personal collection consists of books by famous authors such as W.E.B. DuBois, Langston Hughes, Maya Angelou, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Current events was her favorite topic of conversation with her family and friends, and she didn't mind sharing her thoughts and opinions with those who engaged with her. She always stressed to her nieces and nephews that it was imperative for them to know their history and to keep up on the current affairs of the world, as both would impact them greatly.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Isaiah and Viola Whitehurst; brother, William "Bill" Whitehurst; sisters and spouses, Jean and Owen Edwards, Inez and Eugene Capitol, Juanita and Arthur Young and Mary and Bobby Fisher. She leaves to cherish her memory brothers, Robert Whitehurst, Paul (Virgie) Whitehurst, David (Carol) Whitehurst and Alvin Whitehurst all of Canton; numerous nieces and nephews including special niece Delta Chambers who served as her caregiver, and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11am with Pastor Kenny Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Louisville, Ohio. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Nov. 4, 2020.
