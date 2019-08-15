|
Lois Ruof Stalder
Age 91 of Canton, Ohio died August 13, 2019. Born in Zoar, Ohio, December 27, 1927, to her parents the late Edgar and Faye (Skeeles) Ruof, she lived most of her life in Canton. She retired in 1990 from Harrison Paint Corp., where she had been a secretary for 36 years. She was a graduate of Dover High School, Class of 1945. Lois is a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Canton, Ohio, was active for many years with the Aqua Power Boat Club, and also enjoyed playing bridge and golf with her many friends. Her family was her pride and joy and they always came first. She treasured the time spent with them above all else. She was so happy to have lived long enough to have fun and share time with her precious great granddaughters Casey and Carley.
Preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Lefty" Stalder; brothers, Edgar Ruof and Curtis Ruof; in-laws, Bernardine Ruof, Joyce Ruof, Mary Stalder, E. Lois Stalder and Richard Stalder. Survivors include her son, James and wife, Marcy of Massillon; two grandchildren, Laura Stalder and Craig and wife, Cheryl all of North Canton; and her great granddaughters, Casey and Carley. Also survived by one brother, Wayne (Tomi) Ruof of Canton; plus brother in law, Elden Stalder; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday August 17, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Family and friends may visit from 6-8 p.m. on Friday August 16, 2019 and from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aultman Hospice, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708 or a . The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
