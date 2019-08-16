Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Stalder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Ruof Stalder

Send Flowers
Lois Ruof Stalder Obituary
Lois Ruof Stalder

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday August 17, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Family and friends may visit from 6-8 p.m. on Friday August 16, 2019 and from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aultman Hospice, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708 or a . The family invites you to visit

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home

North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.