Lois Ruth Hattery
"Reunited With"
77, of Canton, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. She was born on July 12, 1942 in Orrville, OH to the late Gareld and Evelyn (Bucklew) Trompower. Lois will be reunited with her husband, Richard (Dick) Hattery, Sr., and two daughters, Lynda Green and Janet Lopez. Lois dedicated her life to crafting the most inviting and loving home possible for her family, extended family, and friends. She was a highly skilled seamstress, known for her ability to create something from nothing on countless wedding, prom, and homecoming dresses, to curtains, broken zippers, or a pair of pants feeling too snug. Equally accomplished in cooking and baking, her delicious meals were followed by homemade pie or her famous melt in your mouth chocolate chip cookies, snickerdoodles, or scotcheroos. Along with sewing and cooking, she cherished laughing with family, spoiling little ones, watching Canton South sports, and pulling water-skiers up and down the Ohio River or around local lakes.
Lois is survived by her son, Richard (Angie) Hattery, Jr. of Alliance,; grandchildren: Kerin Parrack, Alyssa & Luke Hattery, Marlee & Zoey Peck, great-grandchildren: Kiera & Kaelie Parrack, sisters Dawn Hayes & Holly Sheridan, brothers Rodger (Helen), Gary (Cindy), and David (Pam) Trompower, many nieces & nephews who considered her a 2nd Mom, and a grand-pup, Ozzie.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., at New Way United Methodist Church 6300 Richville Dr. S.W., Canton, OH 44706. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 8, 2020