("Little Lois"; "The cute little lady with the polka dot suitcase") joined Jesus in heaven on March 5, 2020. Lois was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. Lois passed onto heaven with great happiness with her three girls: (Teresa Sama Almasy, Tamara Grubb, and Joy Sama) by her side during her final days. In her dying days, she taught us all how to live. No greater love was known by anyone.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, (Vince/Vincenzo/Jim Sama); niece, Sharon (Craig) Kessler; and nephew, Brian Fasnacht. She is survived by one brother, Stanley (Elizabeth) Fasnacht; and his two grandchildren, Tiffany (Josh) Kessler Grimsley and Trisha (Rich) Kessler Constantine; one daughter, (Joy); and numerous family members including her sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great nieces and great great-nephews. Lois is survived by life long friend, Lucy (Mike) DeComo; and many, many, many other friends. Lois wishes to thank Tracey from the deli at Marc's for her cards and kindness. Lois leaves behind a legacy of kindness, compassion, forgiveness, and love. The family wishes to thank Dr. Hanne and the wonderful nurses and aides at the Aultman Compassionate Care Center for their care and support while our little warrior transitioned into heaven.
A private graveside service and celebration will be held to celebrate Lois's life. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the Tuslaw Community Group, P.O. Box 68, North Lawrence, OH 44666 or Trinity Lutheran Church, 2551 55th St. N.E., Canton, OH 44721.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6821
Published in The Repository on Mar. 8, 2020