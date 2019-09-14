|
Lois (Williamson) Vance
86, of Canal Fulton, went home to be with the LORD on September 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tary; grandson, Patrick; her parents, HK and Bessie Williamson; sister, Pearl Adkins; and brothers, Charles (Martha) and Jessie Williamson.
She is survived by her daughters, Terry Marie (Eddie) Coleman and Pearl V. (Mike) Lawrence; grandchildren: Angela (Jason) Robinson, Lucas Lawrence, and Katharine (Zach) Lee; one special great-grandson, Jadon Robinson; sisters, Vicki (Jr.) Jackson and Yvonne Basham; and brothers, Ray and Glen Kiah (Shirley) Williamson.
Funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, in the Paquelet Funeral Home, with Elder James Watts officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Sunday. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday at Brookfield Cemetery. We miss you Momma. "Welcome home my good and faithful servant" Messages of support and
condolence may be made at: www.Paquelet.com
