The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Brookfield Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for LOIS VANCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOIS WILLIAMSON VANCE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOIS WILLIAMSON VANCE Obituary
Lois (Williamson) Vance

86, of Canal Fulton, went home to be with the LORD on September 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tary; grandson, Patrick; her parents, HK and Bessie Williamson; sister, Pearl Adkins; and brothers, Charles (Martha) and Jessie Williamson.

She is survived by her daughters, Terry Marie (Eddie) Coleman and Pearl V. (Mike) Lawrence; grandchildren: Angela (Jason) Robinson, Lucas Lawrence, and Katharine (Zach) Lee; one special great-grandson, Jadon Robinson; sisters, Vicki (Jr.) Jackson and Yvonne Basham; and brothers, Ray and Glen Kiah (Shirley) Williamson.

Funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, in the Paquelet Funeral Home, with Elder James Watts officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Sunday. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday at Brookfield Cemetery. We miss you Momma. "Welcome home my good and faithful servant" Messages of support and

condolence may be made at: www.Paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now