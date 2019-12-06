Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Loletta (Johnson) Twinem


1939 - 2019
Loletta (Johnson) Twinem Obituary
Loletta Twinem (Johnson)

Age 80, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was born September 14, 1939 in Morgantown, Ky. to Clarence and Netta Johnson.

In addition to her parents, Loletta was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters. She is survived by her loving husband, of 56 years, John Twinem Sr.; son, John (Nicole) Twinem Jr.; and granddaughter, Kaitlin Twinem. Loletta most enjoyed spending time with her family and will be dearly missed.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. With a service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2019
