|
|
|
Lon L. Swinehart
The family will receive friends on Feb. 16, 2019, at Church of the Lakes United Methodist Church, 5944 Fulton Drive NW, Canton, Ohio. A calling hour is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the memorial service immediately following. Final Interment will be at the East Union Lawn Cemetery located at 50 4th St. NW in Navarre, Ohio. A memorial service is planned for March 16, 2019 in Naples, Fla., at Covenant Church of Naples located at 6926 Trail Boulevard. A calling hour will be at 10 a.m. and service 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Sunshine Kids.org and/or FoldsofHonor.org. For online
condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More