Loray E. Kaufman
1927 - 2020
Loray E. Kaufman

Age 92 of Canton, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 in the Landings of Canton following an extended illness. Born October 16, 1927 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Harold and Jessie (Kilgour) Frasher. She was a life resident of Canton and a member of Little Country Church. Loray was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed baking bread and knitting. She taught her family to love the Lord.

Preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Kaufman in 1995; and a sister, Lillian Mae Kimble. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Lora and Thomas Graham, Louise and Daniel Kensinger; one son and daughter-in-law, David and Darlene Kaufman; 17 grandchildren; 49 great grandchildren.

There will be a private family service with interment in Melscheimer Cemetery.

Published in The Repository on Jul. 13, 2020.
