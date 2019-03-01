Lorelei M. Hofacre 1921-2019



97, of Dalton, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at her home. She was born in Massillon on October 20, 1921 to the late William and Myrtle (Boron) Fisher and married Glenn J. Hofacre on July 23, 1941. He died June 9, 2004. She was a longtime member of the Massillon Baptist Temple and along with her husband, was one of the founders of Calvary Baptist Church in Moffit Heights. She worked at Shady Lawn Nursing Home in Dalton for 23 years and was an avid gardener.



She is survived by children, Mary Jean (Robert) Kamph, Carolyn (John) Ulrich, David (Jewell) Hofacre, Jonathon (Sue Ellen) Hofacre, Leah (Gary) Coleman and Susan (Darrell) Rominger; son-in-law, Paul Kilchenmann; 16 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, James; a daughter, Margaret Kilchenmann; step-father, Fred Pauli; sisters, Gladys Pauli and Betty Kamph; and a granddaughter, Janice Fisher.



Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton. Burial will follow in the Dalton Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services on Monday.



Spidell – Mount Eaton



330-359-5252



www.spidellfuneralhome.com Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary