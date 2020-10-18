Lorelei (Laschinske) McFadden



74, formerly of Louisville passed away on September 15 at the Carson Tahoe Care Center. The daughter of Robert and Beverly Laschinske of Louisville, she was a 1965 graduate of Louisville High School where she was the head majorette for the renowned Louisville marching band. After high school, Lorelei moved to Nevada and settled in Mound House. She was employed as a dealer at various casinos and later worked for the Nevada Secretary of State. Lorelei designed and built her home with her husband of 35 years, Brian McFadden. She was known to have a free spirit with a warm and caring heart who loved life, friends, landscaping, gardening, hiking, yoga, and bathing at the local hot springs.



In addition to her parents, Lorelei was predeceased by her brother Scott (LHS '70) of San Jose, CA. She is survived by her brother, Brad (LHS '73) of Minerva, sister-in-law Suzanne Laschinske, and several cousins. She will be forever missed by her loving family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store