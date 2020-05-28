Loren F. Kiko
1942 - 2020
Loren F. Kiko

age 77, of East Canton, passed away Wednesday May 27, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. He was born August 15, 1942 in Canton to the late Casper and Beulah (Stantz) Kiko. Loren retired from Carrols Corporation after 20 years of service and was a U.S. Army veteran.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon S. Kiko in 2006; one sister, Juanita Manion. Loren is survived by his son, Kevin (Jodi) Kiko; two grandchildren, Christopher and Cara Kiko; two brothers, Ralph and James Kiko.

Honoring Loren's wishes, there will be no public services. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Sanders

330-488-0222

Published in The Repository on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
