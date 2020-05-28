Loren F. Kiko
age 77, of East Canton, passed away Wednesday May 27, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. He was born August 15, 1942 in Canton to the late Casper and Beulah (Stantz) Kiko. Loren retired from Carrols Corporation after 20 years of service and was a U.S. Army veteran.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon S. Kiko in 2006; one sister, Juanita Manion. Loren is survived by his son, Kevin (Jodi) Kiko; two grandchildren, Christopher and Cara Kiko; two brothers, Ralph and James Kiko.
Honoring Loren's wishes, there will be no public services. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Sanders
330-488-0222
age 77, of East Canton, passed away Wednesday May 27, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. He was born August 15, 1942 in Canton to the late Casper and Beulah (Stantz) Kiko. Loren retired from Carrols Corporation after 20 years of service and was a U.S. Army veteran.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon S. Kiko in 2006; one sister, Juanita Manion. Loren is survived by his son, Kevin (Jodi) Kiko; two grandchildren, Christopher and Cara Kiko; two brothers, Ralph and James Kiko.
Honoring Loren's wishes, there will be no public services. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Sanders
330-488-0222
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 28, 2020.