Loren Kenneth "Kenny" Pfeiffer, Sr.
Age 96, of Canton, passed away peacefully on Monday Dec. 2, 2019. Kenny was born in Uhrichsville, Ohio on June 24, 1923. He was a Timken High School graduate, and proudly served in the Army-Air Corps during WWII. During the war, he was stationed in Italy with a B-24 bomber squadron. He retired after 30 years of employment with Diebold, Inc. in Canton. He was a long-time resident of Lake-O-Springs in Jackson Township, and in his later years, was a breakfast regular at Jane's Restaurant.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 28 years, Laurel Schaufele; and was also preceded in death by his second wife of 25 years, Jeannette Webster-Holland. Kenny will be missed by his son, L. K. Pfeiffer, Jr.; his daughter, Lorene (Dan) Nutter; his step-children, Michael Holland, Sherry French and Shirley Kearns. He had one grandson; seven step-grandchildren and 10 great grand children.
A memorial service will be held on Friday Dec. 13 at 12:00 p.m. at Schneeberger Funeral Home. Friends may call one hour before the service. The family will have a private burial at a later date.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 8, 2019