Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
Loren Kenneth "Kenny" Pfeiffer Sr.


1923 - 2019
Loren Kenneth "Kenny" Pfeiffer Sr. Obituary
Loren Kenneth "Kenny" Pfeiffer, Sr.

Age 96, of Canton, passed away peacefully on Monday Dec. 2, 2019. Kenny was born in Uhrichsville, Ohio on June 24, 1923. He was a Timken High School graduate, and proudly served in the Army-Air Corps during WWII. During the war, he was stationed in Italy with a B-24 bomber squadron. He retired after 30 years of employment with Diebold, Inc. in Canton. He was a long-time resident of Lake-O-Springs in Jackson Township, and in his later years, was a breakfast regular at Jane's Restaurant.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 28 years, Laurel Schaufele; and was also preceded in death by his second wife of 25 years, Jeannette Webster-Holland. Kenny will be missed by his son, L. K. Pfeiffer, Jr.; his daughter, Lorene (Dan) Nutter; his step-children, Michael Holland, Sherry French and Shirley Kearns. He had one grandson; seven step-grandchildren and 10 great grand children.

A memorial service will be held on Friday Dec. 13 at 12:00 p.m. at Schneeberger Funeral Home. Friends may call one hour before the service. The family will have a private burial at a later date.

www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Dec. 8, 2019
