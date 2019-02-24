|
Loren R. Abbuhl 1939-2019
79, of Canton passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was born May 20, 1939 in Urichsville, Ohio to the late Roy and Matilda Abbuhl. Loren was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church and loved the lord and going to church. He enjoyed doing home improvements, doing puzzles, watching sports especially college basketball. Loren loved sitting on his front porch and watching the birds. He was very friendly and was always willing to help even if he didn't know the person.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandson, Blaine Wheeler; brothers, Dale, Harold, Don and Kenny Abbuhl. Loren is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, May; children, Tim (Lorraine), Kathy Abbuhl, Mark (Raynah) and Tom (Lynnette); 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard (Twila), Doyle (Deloris) and David Abbuhl; sister, Barbara Wengerd and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
In honoring Loren's wishes he will be cremated. Memorial service will be planed at a later date.
Memorial service will be planed at a later date.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 24, 2019