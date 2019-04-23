|
Loren R. Miller
71, of Hartville, was suddenly taken home to be with The Lord on Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was born in Canton on June 11, 1947 to the late Levi and Sara Miller and was a graduate of Lake High School. Loren faithfully attended church, most recently at Canton Baptist Temple. He loved riding motorcycles, traveling, visiting with his friends and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. He was a very hard worker and very strong. He just started his 44th year of work at B&W/BWXT. He was awarded the Motorcyclist SaddleSore 1000 for riding 1,325 miles in less than 24 hours.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Kenny Miller and his sister-in-law Donna Miller (wife of his brother Don). Loren leaves his daughters and sons-in-law, Sheila and Troy Croasmun and Christina and Joshua Salinas; grandchildren, Lauren, Lukas, Joshua, Alyson, Eliana and Jason; siblings, Richard (Jean) Miller of Arizona, Patricia (Menno) Troyer of Montana, Donald Miller of Hartville and Polly (Marvin) Ledgerwood of South Carolina; former wife of 35 years, Bonnie Bittinger Miller and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved. Acts 4:12
Funeral services will be Friday at 11 am at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel , 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW with Pastor Mike Frazier and Pastor Cecil Thayer officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be Thursday from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in his name, to Camp CHOF, in care of Canton Baptist Temple. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 23, 2019