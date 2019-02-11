Home

Dueber United Methodist Church
645 Dueber Ave SW
Canton, OH 44706
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Dueber United Methodist Church
645 Dueber Ave SW
Canton, OH
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Dueber United Methodist Church
645 Dueber Ave SW
Canton, OH
LOREN R. "DICK" SKEEN

LOREN R. "DICK" SKEEN Obituary
Loren R. "Dick" Skeen

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 12:00PM to 1:00PM at Dueber United Methodist Church (645 Dueber Ave SW, Canton 44706) where there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00PM with Pastor Jonathan George officiating. Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Memory Garden. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Published in The Repository on Feb. 11, 2019
