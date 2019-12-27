The Repository Obituaries
|
Lorena Knop


1936 - 2019
Lorena Knop Obituary
Lorena Knop

83, passed away on Dec. 21, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born on Oct. 5, 1936 in Caldwell to Nile and Mary (Knight) Moore. Lorena retired from Crown Cork and Seal, bred Doberman's for many years and loved to paint ceramics.

She is survived by her husband, Roger N. Knop; children, Connie Davis, Terri (Greg) Willis and Brian (Susan) Phillips; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her two brothers, Jim and David Moore; and a sister, Janet Hamilton.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com. It was Lorena's wish to be cremated and have no services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society.

Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 27, 2019
Inform family & friends of Lorena's passing.
