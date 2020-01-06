The Repository Obituaries
|
Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Entombment
Following Services
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
LORENE ALBERTA PEARSON

LORENE ALBERTA PEARSON Obituary
Lorene Alberta Pearson

89, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born in Sharon, PA., on July, 16, 1930 to Samuel S. and Minnie H. (Shultz) Myers. Lorene was a graduate of Hickory High School, Class of 1951. She started working in 1964 at Harter Bank and Trust Co. / Society Bank and retired after 32 years of service as an executive secretary. She loved jewelry, gardening and was dedicated to her family.

She is survived by her loving husband, Stanley Edward Pearson, whom she married on September 15, 1951; their children: Marilyn J. (Gary) Durant of Massillon, OH and Bradley D. (Mary Cay) Pearson of Palm Bay, FL; five grandchildren: Ryan L. Karn, Lori K. (Ken) Mowery, Heather A. (Eric) Elomaa and Brandy L. Pearson; five great-grandchildren: Kaelyn R. Sanford, Madelyn R. Sanford, Ethan S. Karn, Pearson S. Karn and Kynan B. Mowery; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters, Hazel Christie and Elva Jones; and three brothers: Ralph, Russell and Art Myers.

Friends may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m., with a funeral service to be held at 1:00 p.m. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital. Messages of condolence and support may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 6, 2020
