Loretta M. Casasanta
81, loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother, passed away peacefully in her home, Monday April 20, 2020. Loretta was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, but called North Canton home for the last 48 years of her life. Loretta was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in North Canton, and was active in the Women's Guild and Senior Card luncheon.
Loretta is survived by her husband Anthony, with whom she shared 58 years of marriage together. She is also survived by her son, David (Charlotte) Casasanta of Kimbolton, Ohio; Dianne Casasanta of Canton, Ohio and her five grandchildren, Katie, Kyle, Ryan, Anthony and Alex. Loretta was preceded in death by her mother, Louise and her daughter, Donna. Loretta leaves behind a legacy of tremendous love for God and love for her family.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Paul Catholic Church in North Canton with entombment at North Lawn Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to St. Paul Catholic Church and to the Tree of Life fund at the Wilderness Center in Wilmot, OH 44689. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2020