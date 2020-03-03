The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map

Loretta M. DeVaughn


1946 - 2020
Loretta M. DeVaughn Obituary
Loretta M. DeVaughn

age 73 of Perry Twp., passed away on Feb. 29, 2020. She was born on Nov. 1, 1946 to the late John and Monica (Mutchler) Kostic. She was a graduate of Washington High School. She married Terry Lee DeVaughn Sr. on May 12, 1966 and they shared 45 years together until his passing in 2011.

A Celebration of her life will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the service. Interment at Massillon Cemetery.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 3, 2020
