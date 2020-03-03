|
|
Loretta M. DeVaughn
age 73 of Perry Twp., passed away on Feb. 29, 2020. She was born on Nov. 1, 1946 to the late John and Monica (Mutchler) Kostic. She was a graduate of Washington High School. She married Terry Lee DeVaughn Sr. on May 12, 1966 and they shared 45 years together until his passing in 2011.
A Celebration of her life will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the service. Interment at Massillon Cemetery. For full obituary go to www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 3, 2020