Loretta M.
Stanley
age 94, died Thursday. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania she lived in Canton most of her life and was a 1943 graduate of Lincoln High School. The family would like to thank the staff at Saint Luke Lutheran Home for their compassionate care. She was preceded in death by her husband Karl Stanley, sons Robert and James Stanley, two grandchildren, two sisters and two brothers. Survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Joan Secrest and Frank Flood, grandchildren, Kristine Hesse and Todd Stanley, many great-grandchildren and daughters-in-law, Della and Carol Stanley. Services are private. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Jan. 26, 2020