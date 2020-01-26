Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Stanley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta M. Stanley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta M. Stanley Obituary
Loretta M.

Stanley

age 94, died Thursday. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania she lived in Canton most of her life and was a 1943 graduate of Lincoln High School. The family would like to thank the staff at Saint Luke Lutheran Home for their compassionate care. She was preceded in death by her husband Karl Stanley, sons Robert and James Stanley, two grandchildren, two sisters and two brothers. Survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Joan Secrest and Frank Flood, grandchildren, Kristine Hesse and Todd Stanley, many great-grandchildren and daughters-in-law, Della and Carol Stanley. Services are private. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -