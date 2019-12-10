Home

POWERED BY

Services
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LORI HILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LORI A. HILL


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LORI A. HILL Obituary
Lori A. Hill

Age 48, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. She was born November 20, 1971 in Canton, Ohio to the late William and Frances (Wacker) Hill. She was a former employee of Nationwide Ins. and was currently working for Midwest Health Services.

Lori is survived by her husband, Charles Hadad; four daughters, Ciara Hill, Jessica Roe, Samantha (Andrew) Griffis, and Kaitlin Hostetter; a sister, Amy (Michael) Hill; a brother, Marcus Hill; and four grandchildren.

Lori's family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LORI's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -