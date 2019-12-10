|
|
Lori A. Hill
Age 48, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. She was born November 20, 1971 in Canton, Ohio to the late William and Frances (Wacker) Hill. She was a former employee of Nationwide Ins. and was currently working for Midwest Health Services.
Lori is survived by her husband, Charles Hadad; four daughters, Ciara Hill, Jessica Roe, Samantha (Andrew) Griffis, and Kaitlin Hostetter; a sister, Amy (Michael) Hill; a brother, Marcus Hill; and four grandchildren.
Lori's family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Dec. 10, 2019