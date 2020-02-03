Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
LORI A. LYTSELL


1963 - 2020
LORI A. LYTSELL Obituary
Lori A. Lytsell

56, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was born May 4, 1963 in Canton, Ohio. Lori was a member of Trinity Gospel Temple. She loved to play softball and was one of the best shortstops in Stark County, she also enjoyed playing basketball and riding motorcycle and spending time with her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Jack Hanna; and brother, D.J. Hanna. Lori is survived by her husband, Luther; son, Harley (Courtney) Lytsell; grandchildren: Noelle and Jason Lytsell; step-sons, James Lytsell and Jay (Maureen) Lytsell; mother, Geraldine Williamson; sisters, Sandy Barson and Kathy Hanna; brother, David Hanna.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with services to follow at 6 p.m. In honoring Lori wishes she will be cremated after services.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 3, 2020
