Lori A. Lytsell
56, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was born May 4, 1963 in Canton, Ohio. Lori was a member of Trinity Gospel Temple. She loved to play softball and was one of the best shortstops in Stark County, she also enjoyed playing basketball and riding motorcycle and spending time with her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jack Hanna; and brother, D.J. Hanna. Lori is survived by her husband, Luther; son, Harley (Courtney) Lytsell; grandchildren: Noelle and Jason Lytsell; step-sons, James Lytsell and Jay (Maureen) Lytsell; mother, Geraldine Williamson; sisters, Sandy Barson and Kathy Hanna; brother, David Hanna.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with services to follow at 6 p.m. In honoring Lori wishes she will be cremated after services. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign our online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 3, 2020