Lori B. (Coe) Rohr
58, of Lawrence Township, passed away peacefully at home, following a battle with cancer on May 23, 2020. She was born on January 16, 1962 in Canton the daughter of the late Harry & Dorothy (Miller) Coe. She attended Timken High School. After High School she attended Walsh College where she obtained her Bachelors' Degree in Nursing. Lori worked at Barberton Citizen's Hospital and retired after 20 years of service. She loved gardening, sewing, crafts and spending time with her family. Lori loved her family and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Bob Coe. She is survived by her husband Jerry Rohr whom she shared 25 years of marriage; children, Todd (Kris) Gill, Curtis (Tiffany) Fether, Mack (Amber) Chauncey, Noah Rohr & Jonas Rohr; numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren; sisters, Kathy (Rick) Wilson, Kris Coe, & Mari (Jim) Cline; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive close friends and family on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. For those unable to attend the gathering please go to www.paquelet.com and click on Facebook Live Streaming at 5 p.m. A Celebration of Lori's life will be held at a later date. Her final resting place will be at Newman Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on May 26, 2020.