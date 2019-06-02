|
Lori Tracy Rock 1962-2019
Age 56 of Canton, Ohio passed away on Sunday May 26, 2019. She was born on July 16, 1962 in Los Angeles, Calf. to George R. and Rachel Tracy. Lori was a beloved mother, daughter, grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren, cooking, gardening, and was always there to lend a hand to her daughter.
Lori will be remembered for her kind and generous heart. She is survived by; her loving daughters Tiffany (Sam) Rock-Gash of Louisville and Brittany (Dillon) Harris of Arizona; grandchildren, Isla and Layla Gash; sisters, Gretchen Leonard of Louisville and Sheri Young of Texas, brother, Donald II (Tracey) Hill of Massillon; mother, Rachel (Donald) Hill of Massillon; and several nieces and a nephew.
Private family services were held. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on June 2, 2019