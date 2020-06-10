Lorna D. Mundy
1939 - 2020
Lorna D. Mundy

81, of North Canton, died at 8:25 AM Monday, June 8, 2020 Aultman Hospital. Born March 15, 1939 in Steubenville, she was the daughter of the late Edward K. Martin. A graduate of Bowling Green State University, she worked as a school psychologist at St. Paul Catholic School in Canton and later at Summit Academy, retiring in 2012. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and its Altar and Rosary Society. She was a member of the West Point Lions Club and was a strong supporter of animal charities. She enjoyed her card club and doing puzzles.

Survivors include her brothers-in-law, Bill (Janis) Mundy of Lisbon and Ray (Sandy) Mundy of Columbus as well as many nieces and nephews and her dear friends, Randy and Lynn. Her husband, Elmer, whom she married May 21, 1960 preceded her in death on June 8, 2006.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial Celebrated by the Rev. Stephen Wassie at 10 a.m. Friday at St. George Catholic Church in Lisbon. Burial will be at Ft. Steuben Burial Estates. Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Weber Funeral Home. Please adhere to social distancing and wear your mask.

Weber Funeral Home, 330-424-7011

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Weber Funeral Home
JUN
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. George Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Weber Funeral Home
340 E Lincoln Way
Lisbon, OH 44432
(330) 424-7011
