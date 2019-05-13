The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
LORRAINE BUSHMIRE


LORRAINE BUSHMIRE
1933 - 2019
LORRAINE BUSHMIRE Obituary
Lorraine Bushmire

86, passed away at home, on May 10, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born in Canonsburg, PA on February 25, 1933 to Samuel and Florence (Rodgers) Hancock. A quiet and humble woman, she was dedicated to her family. She enjoyed church activities, bowling and her cats. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra Bushmire, two in-laws, Jerry Bushmire and Lauretta Altieri; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald W. Bushmire on February 8, 1987; brothers, Harold and Samuel; and sisters, Isabelle and Ann.

Friends may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 9am -11am with a funeral service to be held at 11am, Rev. Les Peine, officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Messages of support may be sent to www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on May 13, 2019
