Lorraine Coleman



age 60, of New York, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was born on December 20, 1959, in Queens, New York. Lorraine was an Administrative Staff Analyst for the New York City Police for 37 years. She earned her Master's Degree in Creative Writing. She was a perfect friend treating everyone like family having a zeal for life very much looking forward to retirement. She will always be remembered as sweet, funny and smart.



She is survived by parents, Arlene (Connolly) and William Koren; brothers, Michael (Julie) Koren and Brett (Chicory) Koren; nieces and nephews: Amanda (fiance Vincent John Maranan), Austin, Elliot, Cicely and Meadow Koren; aunt, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by her aunt, Jeanne who was much beloved and a role model.



Calling hours are Thursday, September 24th., from 10-11 AM at Arnold Funeral Home, Hartville. Funeral services begin at 11 AM on Thursday, and can be viewed live at Arnold Funeral Homes Facebook and will remain on the Facebook page for viewing afterwards.



Arnold, 330-877-9364



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store