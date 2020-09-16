1/1
LORRAINE COLEMAN
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LORRAINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine Coleman

age 60, of New York, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was born on December 20, 1959, in Queens, New York. Lorraine was an Administrative Staff Analyst for the New York City Police for 37 years. She earned her Master's Degree in Creative Writing. She was a perfect friend treating everyone like family having a zeal for life very much looking forward to retirement. She will always be remembered as sweet, funny and smart.

She is survived by parents, Arlene (Connolly) and William Koren; brothers, Michael (Julie) Koren and Brett (Chicory) Koren; nieces and nephews: Amanda (fiance Vincent John Maranan), Austin, Elliot, Cicely and Meadow Koren; aunt, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by her aunt, Jeanne who was much beloved and a role model.

Calling hours are Thursday, September 24th., from 10-11 AM at Arnold Funeral Home, Hartville. Funeral services begin at 11 AM on Thursday, and can be viewed live at Arnold Funeral Homes Facebook and will remain on the Facebook page for viewing afterwards.

Arnold, 330-877-9364

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Arnold Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Arnold Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arnold Funeral Home Hartville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved