Lorraine F. Harden
age 87, of Canton, went home to be with her Lord on Aug. 24, 2020 and was reunited with her beloved husband of 65 years, Romie. She was born Dec. 9, 1932, daughter to the late Algie and Kathryn (Cook) Green in Clinchco, Va., and was raised in Pineville, W.Va. Lorraine worked from Mercy Medical Center and Canton Regency for many years. She was a member of Canton Baptist Temple where she sung in the choir. Lorraine and her husband owned and operated Romie Harden Custom Draperies for 40 years.
In addition to her parents and husband, Romie Harden, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James and Thomas Lawson, Butch Green; sisters, Jewel Shrewsbury, Sandra "Chee-Chee" Cook; and sons-in-law, Keith Moore and Charles Rohleder. Survivors include her daughter, Joy Rohleder; grandson, Keith Moore and fiancée, Brigitte Beegle; granddaughter, Kaila (Colin) Rohleder; great-grandson, Charlie Rohleder; sister, Shirley Shumate and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Calling hours will be held Friday from 10-11 a.m. at Canton Baptist Temple in the Henniger Chapel. Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Rev. Delaney Young officiating. Entombment will be in North Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Canton Baptist Temple Building Fund or Camp CHOF. Those wishing to send their online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721