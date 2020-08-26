1/1
Lorraine F. Harden
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine F. Harden

age 87, of Canton, went home to be with her Lord on Aug. 24, 2020 and was reunited with her beloved husband of 65 years, Romie. She was born Dec. 9, 1932, daughter to the late Algie and Kathryn (Cook) Green in Clinchco, Va., and was raised in Pineville, W.Va. Lorraine worked from Mercy Medical Center and Canton Regency for many years. She was a member of Canton Baptist Temple where she sung in the choir. Lorraine and her husband owned and operated Romie Harden Custom Draperies for 40 years.

In addition to her parents and husband, Romie Harden, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James and Thomas Lawson, Butch Green; sisters, Jewel Shrewsbury, Sandra "Chee-Chee" Cook; and sons-in-law, Keith Moore and Charles Rohleder. Survivors include her daughter, Joy Rohleder; grandson, Keith Moore and fiancée, Brigitte Beegle; granddaughter, Kaila (Colin) Rohleder; great-grandson, Charlie Rohleder; sister, Shirley Shumate and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

Calling hours will be held Friday from 10-11 a.m. at Canton Baptist Temple in the Henniger Chapel. Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Rev. Delaney Young officiating. Entombment will be in North Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Canton Baptist Temple Building Fund or Camp CHOF. Those wishing to send their online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Canton Baptist Temple
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved