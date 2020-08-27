1/
Lorraine F. Harden
Calling hours will be held Friday from 10-11 a.m. at Canton Baptist Temple in the Henniger Chapel. Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Rev. Delaney Young officiating. Entombment will be in North Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Canton Baptist Temple Building Fund or Camp CHOF. Those wishing to send their online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Canton Baptist Temple
AUG
28
Service
11:00 AM
