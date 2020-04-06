Home

Lorraine Forchione Obituary
surrounded by all of her children, passed away very peacefully into the arms of her beloved Savior, on April 4, 2020. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother who lived life with her arms wide open, sharing the light and love of Christ in her, with all of those around her. A dedicated member of St Joan of Arc, she was a woman of great faith! She loved God and knew God's love, as one could see reflected in her life as a peacemaker, a prayer warrior and a humble servant of the Lord. Lorraine enjoyed for so many years, singing in the church choir, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, and most of all going to daily Mass. She loved the comradery of those around her while she served at food cupboard, counted money at the rectory, helped with weekly bingo, and served at church festivals. We shared lots of laughs with mom while attending the Altar Rosary Christmas dinners and Mother Daughter banquets! In the same way, she loved serving God, she loved serving her family, with all of her heart! The many crocheted afghans, the homemade raviolis at Christmas, the baking for special celebrations, and the gathering around of family at the table to enjoy food and fun; sharing with everyone throughout, one thing...Her Love!

Thanks Mom, for "doing small things with great love!" For caring for each of us, individually and together, in a special way that only you could. For, despite your many challenges, remaining strong in faith, hope, and love. Most of all, thanks for loving us unconditionally mom! It was our greatest blessing and joy to care for you (and Dad), returning to you, the love and care you shared with us. While the light of your life and your love will live in our hearts forever, know that porch-sitting and life living will never be the same without you. We love you mom!

Lorraine was born in Wellsville, Ohio on Feb. 6, 1928. She graduated from Wellsville High School. She worked as a clerk at Piatt's Market where she met the love of her life, Angelo Forchione, with whom she shared 67 years of marriage and who preceded her in death in 2016. She is also preceded in death by parents, Octavio and Angeline Sirianni; daughter, Rita Forchione Michaud; brothers, Frank Sirianni and Raymond (Florence) Sirianni. She is survived by brother, Otto (Vera) Sirianni, of East Liverpool; six children, Gloria (Phil) Paar, Ray Forchione, Gino (Karen) Forchione, Bernadette Forchione, Allan Forchione and Tina Forchione; eight grandchildren, Amanda (Dave) Conroy, Laura (Josh) Beadling, Nick (Mandy) Forchione, Drew Forchione (fiancé, Susanna), Joey (Rachel) Forchione, Tony (Brie) Forchione, Vincent Forchione and Anna Forchione; seven great-grandchildren: Glenn, Xavier Katyn, Korbyn, Kamdyn, Carter and Crawford.

Sincere appreciation goes out to all of those involved in our mom's care over the last six months and to all who provided us with support and prayers along the way...a heartfelt thank you! Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a private family Mass of Christian burial is being held on Wednesday at Saint Joan of Arc Parish.

Published in The Repository from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
