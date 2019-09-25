|
Lorraine K. Bigler
age 70 of Beach City, passed away on September 23, 2019 in Canton, Ohio. She was born on January 27, 1949 to Lester and Virginia "June" Shelt in Navarre, Ohio. Lorraine loved her family, enjoyed gardening, canning, making apple butter, crafting, playing euchre.
She is preceded by her parents, brothers, David Shelt, Russell "Jake" Shelt, Graylon "Pug" Shelt , Roger Shelt, and sister, Linda Alexander. She is survived by her loving companion of 20 years, Ronnie Hazel, children, Jennifer (Mark) Pry, Malinda (Andy) Hodovan, and Melissa (Paul Bille) Bigler, grandchildren Malachi (Carolyn) Pry, Laoma Pry, Angel Pry, Nathanael Hodovan, and Ethan Hodovan, great-grandchildren, Lewis Pry, and Claire Lorraine Pry, and brothers, Paul Shelt, and Kenneth "Pete" (Lori) Shelt, sister-in-law, Elaine Shelt, friend Jeff Pry, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 4 p.m.
Paquelet, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Sept. 25, 2019