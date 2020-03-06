Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map

Lorraine Lori Donofrio


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Lori Donofrio Obituary
Lorraine "Lori" Donofrio

58, of Canton passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was born April 19 1961 in Canton, Ohio to the late Richard and Helen Volzer. Lori was an animal lover and enjoyed dog sitting for her neighbors and friends. She worked as an LPN at various local doctors' offices in the Canton area. Lori enjoyed spending time with her daughters and grandchildren and will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her beloved dog, Jeffy who was adopted at Angels for Animals. Lori is survived by her daughters, Tara (William) Tripp and Shauna Burton; grandchildren, Liam and Oliver Tripp; beloved grand dog, Lilly.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 2 pm to 4 pm with services to follow at 4 pm. In honoring Lori's wishes she will be cremated after services. In addition to flowers please make donations to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Canfield Ohio 44406. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -