Lorraine "Lori" Donofrio
58, of Canton passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was born April 19 1961 in Canton, Ohio to the late Richard and Helen Volzer. Lori was an animal lover and enjoyed dog sitting for her neighbors and friends. She worked as an LPN at various local doctors' offices in the Canton area. Lori enjoyed spending time with her daughters and grandchildren and will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her beloved dog, Jeffy who was adopted at Angels for Animals. Lori is survived by her daughters, Tara (William) Tripp and Shauna Burton; grandchildren, Liam and Oliver Tripp; beloved grand dog, Lilly.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 2 pm to 4 pm with services to follow at 4 pm. In honoring Lori's wishes she will be cremated after services. In addition to flowers please make donations to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Canfield Ohio 44406. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 6, 2020