|
|
|
Lorraine "Lori" Donofrio
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 2 pm to 4 pm with services to follow at 4 pm. In honoring Lori's wishes she will be cremated after services. In addition to flowers please make donations to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Canfield Ohio 44406. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 7, 2020